Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Could Experience -35.99% Growth

In last trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.87 trading at $0.23 or 0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.19B. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -297.19% from its 52-week high price of $94.81 and is indicating a premium of 20.19% from its 52-week low price of $19.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 703.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days NNOX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $23.87 price level, adding 13.14% to its value on the day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -47.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.76% in past 5-day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) showed a performance of 3.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -117.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -59.2% for stock’s current value.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -115.40% in the current quarter and calculating -83.30% decrease in the next quarter.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.82% institutions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG is the top institutional holder at NNOX for having 0.68 million shares of worth $21.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.31 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $4.09 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.73 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.