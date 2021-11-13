Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG): -5.61% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.15 trading at -$0.75 or -0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.02B. That closing price of MEG’s stock is at a discount of -5.61% from its 52-week high price of $80.42 and is indicating a premium of 65.63% from its 52-week low price of $26.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 248.08K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.98%, in the last five days MEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/10/21 when the stock touched $76.15 price level, adding 5.31% to its value on the day. Montrose Environmental Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 145.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.75% in past 5-day. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) showed a performance of 19.96% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $72.20 to the stock, which implies a fall of -5.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $53.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.4% for stock’s current value.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 101.40% in the current quarter and calculating 113.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $119.96 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $105.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $84.7 million and $108.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 41.60% while estimating it to be -3.20% for the next quarter.

MEG Dividends

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.62% institutions for Montrose Environmental Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MEG for having 1.46 million shares of worth $73.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.04 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.79 million shares of worth $39.6 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.69 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $37.34 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.