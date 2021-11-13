Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Up 51.71% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.55 trading at $0.09 or 2.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.14M. That closing price of MFH’s stock is at a discount of -270.14% from its 52-week high price of $13.14 and is indicating a premium of 40.56% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 262.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.60%, in the last five days MFH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $3.55 price level, adding 4.05% to its value on the day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.75% in past 5-day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) showed a performance of 51.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 68.90% during past 5 years.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.85% institutions for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at MFH for having 29645.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, which was holding about 15072.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.1 million.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19600.0 shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3066.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20542.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.