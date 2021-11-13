MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $45.00.

In last trading session, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.28 trading at $1.35 or 8.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of MAX’s stock is at a discount of -307.0% from its 52-week high price of $70.33 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $14.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 250.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.47%, in the last five days MAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $17.28 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. MediaAlpha Inc.’s shares saw a change of -55.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.98% in past 5-day. MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) showed a performance of -10.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -160.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.31% for stock’s current value.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -87.50% in the current quarter and calculating 105.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $162.26 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $201.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $150.72 million and $190.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.70% while estimating it to be 5.90% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -101.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.13%.

MAX Dividends

MediaAlpha Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.47% institutions for MediaAlpha Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MAX for having 16.94 million shares of worth $713.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 43.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, which was holding about 6.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $270.94 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.65 million shares of worth $195.6 million or 11.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.1 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.