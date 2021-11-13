JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)â€™s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $672.35.

In last trading session, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $53.30 trading at $1.48 or 2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.18B. That closing price of YYâ€™s stock is at a discount of -179.32% from its 52-week high price of $148.88 and is indicating a premium of 26.62% from its 52-week low price of $39.11. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JOYY Inc. (YY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days YY remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $53.30 price level, adding 0.98% to its value on the day. JOYY Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -33.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.01% in past 5-day. JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) showed a performance of -6.18% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $505.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $298.68 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $672.35. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1161.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -460.38% for stockâ€™s current value.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -95.40% in the current quarter and calculating -17.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.60% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $626.5 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $703 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $925.88 million and $579.85 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -32.30% while estimating it to be 21.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.79%.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.44% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 87.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.29% institutions for JOYY Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at YY for having 4.9 million shares of worth $459.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 7.77% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $395.5 million.

On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $89.71 million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $65.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.34% of companyâ€™s stock.