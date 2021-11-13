Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), -11.99% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.10 trading at -$0.16 or -0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08B. That closing price of SKT’s stock is at a discount of -11.99% from its 52-week high price of $22.51 and is indicating a premium of 60.15% from its 52-week low price of $8.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 902.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.79%, in the last five days SKT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $20.10 price level, adding 6.03% to its value on the day. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s shares saw a change of 101.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.85% in past 5-day. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) showed a performance of 19.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.77 million shares which calculate 20.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.37% for stock’s current value.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $88.69 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $86.07 million and $111.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.00% while estimating it to be -17.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -142.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.70%.

SKT Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.63%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.73 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.15%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.71% institutions for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SKT for having 18.41 million shares of worth $347.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 17.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.22 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $305.66 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.75 million shares of worth $112.8 million or 6.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.38 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $75.22 million in the company or a holder of 4.21% of company’s stock.