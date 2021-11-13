Is PROG Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:PRG) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $47.84?

In last trading session, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.84 trading at -$0.42 or -0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.17B. That closing price of PRG’s stock is at a discount of -26.46% from its 52-week high price of $60.50 and is indicating a premium of 16.51% from its 52-week low price of $39.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 426.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.87%, in the last five days PRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $47.84 price level, adding 1.32% to its value on the day. PROG Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.42% in past 5-day. PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) showed a performance of 7.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.27 million shares which calculate 5.24 days to cover the short interests.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.60% in the current quarter and calculating -8.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $678.38 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $705.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 546.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.00%.

PRG Dividends

PROG Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.38%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.18 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.29%.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.28% institutions for PROG Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PRG for having 8.76 million shares of worth $421.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 13.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.08 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $340.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.91 million shares of worth $82.64 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $87.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.