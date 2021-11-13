Is Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY), -32.98% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.50 trading at $0.55 or 1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.30B. That closing price of PAY’s stock is at a discount of -32.98% from its 52-week high price of $39.23 and is indicating a premium of 23.63% from its 52-week low price of $22.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 194.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.90%, in the last five days PAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/10/21 when the stock touched $29.50 price level, adding 3.72% to its value on the day. Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.43% in past 5-day. Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) showed a performance of 21.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.78 million shares which calculate 3.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.69% for stock’s current value.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.22 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.54 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

PAY Dividends

Paymentus Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 05 and September 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 117.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 117.22% institutions for Paymentus Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at PAY for having 1.84 million shares of worth $65.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 13.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 1.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.73 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.18 million shares of worth $77.35 million or 15.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $13.36 million in the company or a holder of 3.32% of company’s stock.