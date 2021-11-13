Is Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s -77.49% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.72 trading at -$0.21 or -2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $287.18M. That closing price of BDTX’s stock is at a discount of -389.12% from its 52-week high price of $37.76 and is indicating a premium of 2.2% from its 52-week low price of $7.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 234.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.98 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.65%, in the last five days BDTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/10/21 when the stock touched $7.72 price level, adding 11.37% to its value on the day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.98% in past 5-day. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) showed a performance of -5.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.73 million shares which calculate 13.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -586.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -29.53% for stock’s current value.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -96.00% in the current quarter and calculating -60.30% decrease in the next quarter.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.78% institutions for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG is the top institutional holder at BDTX for having 3.46 million shares of worth $42.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 3.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.05 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $8.37 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.17 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.