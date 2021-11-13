Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) Stock Ripped 83.50% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.92 trading at $1.01 or 2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.87B. That closing price of IMO’s stock is at a discount of -5.38% from its 52-week high price of $36.80 and is indicating a premium of 54.24% from its 52-week low price of $15.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 437.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.98%, in the last five days IMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $34.92 price level, adding 2.46% to its value on the day. Imperial Oil Limited’s shares saw a change of 83.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.92% in past 5-day. Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) showed a performance of 2.17% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31.79 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44.37. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.96% for stock’s current value.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.00% in the current quarter and calculating 642.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.24 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2018. Company posted $5.63 billion and $5.54 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 64.00% while estimating it to be 63.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -187.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.10%.

IMO Dividends

Imperial Oil Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 31 and February 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.22% institutions for Imperial Oil Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at IMO for having 28.9 million shares of worth $878.63 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 25.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $788.23 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.7 million shares of worth $386.09 million or 1.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $368.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.