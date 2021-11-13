Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) Up 215.30% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.81 trading at -$0.19 or -0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $279.06M. That closing price of HUDI’s stock is at a discount of -71.55% from its 52-week high price of $35.70 and is indicating a premium of 86.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 699.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.90%, in the last five days HUDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/10/21 when the stock touched $20.81 price level, adding 31.95% to its value on the day. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 191.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.93% in past 5-day. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) showed a performance of 215.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.15 million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.23% institutions for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at HUDI for having 25966.0 shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 2393.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11606.0.