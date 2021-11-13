Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Has Risen By 18.96 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.03 or 5.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.15M. That closing price of BHAT’s stock is at a discount of -223.53% from its 52-week high price of $2.20 and is indicating a premium of 22.06% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.53%, in the last five days BHAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $0.68 price level, adding 6.81% to its value on the day. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -23.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.16% in past 5-day. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) showed a performance of 18.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.65 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.60% institutions for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at BHAT for having 0.54 million shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 1.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.