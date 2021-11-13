Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Has Recovered 33.69% So Far, But Another -96.31% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.47 trading at -$0.2 or -0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.43B. That closing price of FTAI’s stock is at a discount of -36.59% from its 52-week high price of $34.79 and is indicating a premium of 33.69% from its 52-week low price of $16.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 649.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.78%, in the last five days FTAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $25.47 price level, adding 7.52% to its value on the day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares saw a change of 8.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.28% in past 5-day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) showed a performance of 0.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.64% for stock’s current value.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 140.00% in the current quarter and calculating 168.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $149.76 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $195.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $95.65 million and $75.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 56.60% while estimating it to be 157.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -47.60% during past 5 years.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.80%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.21% institutions for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Washington State Investment Board is the top institutional holder at FTAI for having 11.79 million shares of worth $395.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 13.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 4.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $161.91 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.08 million shares of worth $69.68 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $35.94 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.