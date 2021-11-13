FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Decline -7.50%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at -$0.15 or -7.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.82M. That closing price of FNHC’s stock is at a discount of -375.68% from its 52-week high price of $8.80 and is indicating a discount of -6.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 80.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.50%, in the last five days FNHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 34.16% to its value on the day. FedNat Holding Company’s shares saw a change of -68.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.69% in past 5-day. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) showed a performance of -25.55% in past 30-days.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.40% in the current quarter and calculating 120.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -39.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $71.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $89.99 million and $63.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.10% while estimating it to be 13.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

FNHC Dividends

FedNat Holding Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.25% institutions for FedNat Holding Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at FNHC for having 1.42 million shares of worth $6.57 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 8.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.23 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $3.69 million or 4.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.