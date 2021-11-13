EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Up Almost 8.47% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.20 trading at $0.15 or 4.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.78M. That closing price of EZGO’s stock is at a discount of -507.5% from its 52-week high price of $19.44 and is indicating a premium of 16.25% from its 52-week low price of $2.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 177.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.92%, in the last five days EZGO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $3.20 price level, adding 5.04% to its value on the day. EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -82.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.28% in past 5-day. EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) showed a performance of 8.47% in past 30-days.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.47% institutions for EZGO Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at EZGO for having 42500.0 shares of worth $0.18 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, which was holding about 10450.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45457.0.