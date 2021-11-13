Does The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Look Expensive At $20.13? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.13 trading at $0.17 or 0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.28B. That closing price of NAPA’s stock is at a discount of -25.43% from its 52-week high price of $25.25 and is indicating a premium of 19.72% from its 52-week low price of $16.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 621.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days NAPA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $20.13 price level, adding 3.22% to its value on the day. The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.47% in past 5-day. The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) showed a performance of -4.96% in past 30-days.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) estimates and forecasts

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.22%.

NAPA Dividends

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 71.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.65% institutions for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at NAPA for having 4.1 million shares of worth $90.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., which was holding about 2.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.81 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Core Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $47.27 million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.