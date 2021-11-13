Does Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Look Expensive At $12.36? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.36 trading at $0.27 or 2.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $438.53M. That closing price of CND’s stock is at a discount of -9.06% from its 52-week high price of $13.48 and is indicating a premium of 22.09% from its 52-week low price of $9.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 638.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.23%, in the last five days CND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $12.36 price level, adding 7.83% to its value on the day. Concord Acquisition Corp’s shares saw a change of 22.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.45% in past 5-day. Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) showed a performance of 22.26% in past 30-days.

CND Dividends

Concord Acquisition Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.13% institutions for Concord Acquisition Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies, LP is the top institutional holder at CND for having 1.87 million shares of worth $18.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.49 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.8 million shares of worth $28.22 million or 9.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.