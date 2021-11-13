Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Adds 1.14 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.16 trading at $0.02 or 0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.75B. That closing price of DRNA’s stock is at a discount of -81.14% from its 52-week high price of $40.14 and is indicating a premium of 13.99% from its 52-week low price of $19.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 852.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.46 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.09%, in the last five days DRNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $22.16 price level, adding 5.42% to its value on the day. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.14% in past 5-day. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) showed a performance of 4.04% in past 30-days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -58.60% in the current quarter and calculating 16.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.78 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.20% during past 5 years.

DRNA Dividends

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.67% institutions for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at DRNA for having 7.46 million shares of worth $190.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 9.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.92 million shares of worth $49.18 million or 2.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $58.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.