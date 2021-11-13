Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 13.45% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.02 trading at $3.06 or 3.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.09B. That closing price of CRNC’s stock is at a discount of -32.36% from its 52-week high price of $139.00 and is indicating a premium of 39.81% from its 52-week low price of $63.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 351.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cerence Inc. (CRNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.58 in the current quarter.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.00%, in the last five days CRNC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $105.02 price level, adding 3.33% to its value on the day. Cerence Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.96% in past 5-day. Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) showed a performance of 13.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $135.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $95.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $165.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.54% for stock’s current value.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.90% in the current quarter and calculating 6.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $99.96 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $105.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -120.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.57% institutions for Cerence Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CRNC for having 3.62 million shares of worth $386.1 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $320.12 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.53 million shares of worth $145.09 million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $134.37 million in the company or a holder of 3.95% of company’s stock.