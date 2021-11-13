Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Stock Jumped 16.93% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.05 trading at $0.54 or 1.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.56B. That closing price of CRS’s stock is at a discount of -44.49% from its 52-week high price of $49.20 and is indicating a premium of 38.06% from its 52-week low price of $21.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 263.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.61%, in the last five days CRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $34.05 price level, adding 1.1% to its value on the day. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s shares saw a change of 16.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.94% in past 5-day. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) showed a performance of 2.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.6% for stock’s current value.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 3.40% in the current quarter and calculating 50.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $419.77 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $429.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.35% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.87%.

CRS Dividends

Carpenter Technology Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 26 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.24% institutions for Carpenter Technology Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CRS for having 7.77 million shares of worth $319.92 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 16.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $212.72 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.22 million shares of worth $154.46 million or 6.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $95.87 million in the company or a holder of 4.17% of company’s stock.