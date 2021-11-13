Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) Has Recovered -0.75% So Far, But Another -571.64% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at -$0.06 or -4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.04M. That closing price of CANF’s stock is at a discount of -227.61% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a discount of -0.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 175.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.29%, in the last five days CANF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 10.67% to its value on the day. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -24.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.07% in past 5-day. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) showed a performance of -15.19% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -571.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -273.13% for stock’s current value.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $120k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $204k and $211k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -41.20% while estimating it to be -28.90% for the next quarter.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.40% institutions for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC is the top institutional holder at CANF for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.4 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 79873.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.