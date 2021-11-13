California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) 68.93% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.45 trading at -$1.92 or -4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.49B. That closing price of CRC’s stock is at a discount of -8.58% from its 52-week high price of $47.18 and is indicating a premium of 68.93% from its 52-week low price of $13.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For California Resources Corporation (CRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.23%, in the last five days CRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/11/21 when the stock touched $43.45 price level, adding 7.26% to its value on the day. California Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 84.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.15% in past 5-day. California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) showed a performance of 1.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.2 million shares which calculate 9.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.77% for stock’s current value.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $285.1 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $387.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.30% during past 5 years.

CRC Dividends

California Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.40% institutions for California Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Ares Management LLC is the top institutional holder at CRC for having 14.17 million shares of worth $427.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 17.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, which was holding about 13.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $416.69 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.09 million shares of worth $147.64 million or 6.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $57.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.34% of company’s stock.