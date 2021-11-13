Buy, Sell Or Hold Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) At $12.32?

In last trading session, Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.32 trading at $0.41 or 3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $425.53M. That closing price of ALLT’s stock is at a discount of -70.78% from its 52-week high price of $21.04 and is indicating a premium of 22.08% from its 52-week low price of $9.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 159.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.44%, in the last five days ALLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $12.32 price level, adding 22.37% to its value on the day. Allot Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 17.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.10% in past 5-day. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) showed a performance of -13.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.64% for stock’s current value.

Allot Ltd. (ALLT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -166.70% in the current quarter and calculating -300.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.07 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $34.75 million and $39.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.70% while estimating it to be 11.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.80% during past 5 years.

ALLT Dividends

Allot Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.83% institutions for Allot Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP is the top institutional holder at ALLT for having 7.01 million shares of worth $139.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 19.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which was holding about 2.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.77 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.28 million shares of worth $25.45 million or 3.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.5 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.