BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), Stock Jumps 11.22% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.88 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.91B. That closing price of BBIO’s stock is at a discount of -53.51% from its 52-week high price of $73.50 and is indicating a premium of 14.75% from its 52-week low price of $40.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 775.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days BBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $47.88 price level, adding 10.55% to its value on the day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.35% in past 5-day. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) showed a performance of -2.98% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $81.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $68.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $91.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.02% for stock’s current value.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.20% in the current quarter and calculating 11.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,041.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.1 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $8.13 million and $122k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 85.80% while estimating it to be 18,203.30% for the next quarter.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.18% institutions for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at BBIO for having 31.06 million shares of worth $1.89 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 20.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., which was holding about 26.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.62 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.94 million shares of worth $181.04 million or 1.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $156.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.