Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) Achieved Almost 15.03% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.92 trading at $0.35 or 2.40% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of ATAI’s stock is at a discount of -53.55% from its 52-week high price of $22.91 and is indicating a premium of 18.77% from its 52-week low price of $12.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 355.02K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.40%, in the last five days ATAI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $14.92 price level, adding 15.52% to its value on the day. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s shares saw a change of -23.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.15% in past 5-day. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) showed a performance of 15.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -201.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.35% for stock’s current value.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.00% institutions for Atai Life Sciences N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company.