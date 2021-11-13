Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Plunged -7.93% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $84.37 trading at -$1.3 or -1.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.66B. That closing price of ARVN’s stock is at a discount of -28.55% from its 52-week high price of $108.46 and is indicating a premium of 73.02% from its 52-week low price of $22.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 317.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.87 in the current quarter.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.52%, in the last five days ARVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $84.37 price level, adding 12.05% to its value on the day. Arvinas Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.93% in past 5-day. Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) showed a performance of -3.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.37 million shares which calculate 7.97 days to cover the short interests.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 463.30% in the current quarter and calculating 35.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,005.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $245.62 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $5.22 million and $2.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4,605.40% while estimating it to be 727.80% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.20%.

ARVN Dividends

Arvinas Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.12% institutions for Arvinas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARVN for having 5.98 million shares of worth $460.68 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 12.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $282.71 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.39 million shares of worth $119.52 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.11 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $85.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.25% of company’s stock.