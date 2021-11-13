Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMEH) Forecasted Growth Is 16.31% Or More

In last trading session, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $109.93 trading at $4.88 or 4.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.12B. That closing price of AMEH’s stock is at a discount of -4.2% from its 52-week high price of $114.55 and is indicating a premium of 84.54% from its 52-week low price of $17.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 623.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.52 in the current quarter.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.65%, in the last five days AMEH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $109.93 price level, adding 0.05% to its value on the day. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 501.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.84% in past 5-day. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) showed a performance of 54.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.5 million shares which calculate 2.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $92.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -19.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $92.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $92.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 16.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.31% for stock’s current value.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $183.55 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $173.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $167.3 million and $176.78 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.70% while estimating it to be -2.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 160.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.30%.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.26% institutions for Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMEH for having 3.4 million shares of worth $213.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.06 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $55.54 million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.