Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Has Recovered 29.02 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -24.07% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $170.87 trading at -$2.18 or -1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.25B. That closing price of ALNY’s stock is at a discount of -24.07% from its 52-week high price of $212.00 and is indicating a premium of 29.29% from its 52-week low price of $120.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 583.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.57 in the current quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.26%, in the last five days ALNY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $170.87 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.75% in past 5-day. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) showed a performance of -18.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $197.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $108.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $275.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -60.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 36.79% for stock’s current value.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 73.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $219.69 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $239.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $125.85 million and $163.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.60% while estimating it to be 46.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.86%.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.46% institutions for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ALNY for having 17.63 million shares of worth $2.99 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.78 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.67 million shares of worth $1.08 billion or 6.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $646.26 million in the company or a holder of 3.21% of company’s stock.