After A 0.16% Gain In Share Price, Is Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $133.40 trading at $0.21 or 0.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.33B. That closing price of RPD’s stock is at a discount of -8.7% from its 52-week high price of $145.00 and is indicating a premium of 49.39% from its 52-week low price of $67.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 410.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.16%, in the last five days RPD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $133.40 price level, adding 6.34% to its value on the day. Rapid7 Inc.’s shares saw a change of 47.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.62% in past 5-day. Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) showed a performance of 9.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $148.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $106.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $164.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.54% for stock’s current value.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $133.66 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $143.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.50% during past 5 years.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.61% institutions for Rapid7 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RPD for having 5.04 million shares of worth $477.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 4.83 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $456.78 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.47 million shares of worth $139.52 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $127.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.