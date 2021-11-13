12-Month Price Target For Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Now Sits At $28.00

In last trading session, Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.77 trading at $2.19 or 7.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $651.29M. That closing price of ATOM’s stock is at a discount of -48.35% from its 52-week high price of $47.13 and is indicating a premium of 74.1% from its 52-week low price of $8.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 344.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.40%, in the last five days ATOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $31.77 price level, adding 3.9% to its value on the day. Atomera Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 97.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.42% in past 5-day. Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) showed a performance of 30.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.64 million shares which calculate 5.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -13.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $28.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.87% for stock’s current value.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.80% in the current quarter and calculating 36.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 545.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.10% during past 5 years.

ATOM Dividends

Atomera Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.73% institutions for Atomera Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATOM for having 1.26 million shares of worth $30.83 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.5 million shares of worth $12.2 million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.