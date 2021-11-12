XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Could Grow By 11.09% Or More

In recent trading session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw 10.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $48.14 trading at $0.56 or 1.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.99B. That most recent trading price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -54.74% from its 52-week high price of $74.49 and is indicating a premium of 52.78% from its 52-week low price of $22.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPeng Inc. (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.17%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $48.14 price level, adding 4.48% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.54% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of 19.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $355.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.46% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $161.56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $556.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1055.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -235.6% for stock’s current value.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.80% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 212.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $779.98 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $892.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $306.61 million and $443.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 154.40% while estimating it to be 101.30% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.82%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.95% institutions for XPeng Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Coatue Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 10.38 million shares of worth $444.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 2.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, which was holding about 10.38 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $444.55 million.

On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.58 million shares of worth $240.12 million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $121.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.57% of company’s stock.