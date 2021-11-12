With 49.48% Distance From Low, Is ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at $0.08 or 4.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $57.10M. That most recent trading price of IO’s stock is at a discount of -175.77% from its 52-week high price of $5.35 and is indicating a premium of 49.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.30%, in the last five days IO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 7.62% to its value on the day. ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares saw a change of -23.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.71% in past 5-day. ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) showed a performance of 28.28% in past 30-days.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.10% in the current quarter and calculating 47.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $27.3 million and $21.51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.20% while estimating it to be 48.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.00%.

IO Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 08 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.40% institutions for ION Geophysical Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Gates Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IO for having 4.71 million shares of worth $9.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.77 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $1.29 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.63 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.