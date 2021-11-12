With 34.24% Distance From Low, Is Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw 9.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $12.12 trading at $0.2 or 1.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.91B. That closing price of SKLZâ€™s stock is at a discount of -282.01% from its 52-week high price of $46.30 and is indicating a premium of 34.24% from its 52-week low price of $7.97. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 17.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.68%, in the last five days SKLZ remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $12.12 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Skillz Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -39.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.32% in past 5-day. Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) showed a performance of 35.87% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -106.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.24% for stockâ€™s current value.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 69.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $102.31 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $122.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.83% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 50.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.75% institutions for Skillz Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SKLZ for having 33.79 million shares of worth $643.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 10.34% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC, which was holding about 22.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $437.21 million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 11.76 million shares of worth $223.95 million or 3.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $152.0 million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of companyâ€™s stock.