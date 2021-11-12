WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) At $5.03: What To Do?

In last trading session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.03 trading at $0.12 or 2.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $468.85M. That closing price of WIMI’s stock is at a discount of -157.26% from its 52-week high price of $12.94 and is indicating a premium of 31.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.44%, in the last five days WIMI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $5.03 price level, adding 7.37% to its value on the day. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.71% in past 5-day. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) showed a performance of 27.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.19 million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.18% institutions for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at WIMI for having 0.63 million shares of worth $3.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.75 million.

On the other hand, DireXionShares ETF Tr-Direxion Connected Consumer ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30974.0 shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30924.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.