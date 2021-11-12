Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Share Price Rebounds 36.51% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) saw 4.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.36 trading at $2.54 or 4.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $17.95B. That most recent trading price of WDC’s stock is at a discount of -27.43% from its 52-week high price of $78.19 and is indicating a premium of 36.51% from its 52-week low price of $38.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Western Digital Corporation (WDC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.84 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.32%, in the last five days WDC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $61.36 price level, adding 1.54% to its value on the day. Western Digital Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.87% in past 5-day. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) showed a performance of 8.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $97.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.37% for stock’s current value.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.19 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.60% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 416.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.80%.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 26 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.34% institutions for Western Digital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WDC for having 33.02 million shares of worth $2.35 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.23 million shares of worth $585.53 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.48 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $461.33 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.