Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Has Recovered 104.90 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -54.06% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.20 trading at $0.27 or 9.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $548.94M. That most recent trading price of VSTM’s stock is at a discount of -54.06% from its 52-week high price of $4.93 and is indicating a premium of 56.25% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.25%, in the last five days VSTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $3.20 price level, adding 0.93% to its value on the day. Verastem Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.81% in past 5-day. Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) showed a performance of 6.55% in past 30-days.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -98.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50k for the same. Company posted $506k and $1.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.08% institutions for Verastem Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at VSTM for having 21.49 million shares of worth $87.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Consonance Capital Management LP, which was holding about 13.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.35 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.59 million shares of worth $23.36 million or 4.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.86 million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.