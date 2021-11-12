VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Are Down -2.43 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw 1.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at -$0.04 or -1.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.58B. That most recent trading price of VEON’s stock is at a discount of -20.81% from its 52-week high price of $2.38 and is indicating a premium of 29.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VEON Ltd. (VEON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.99%, in the last five days VEON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/10/21 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 4.37% to its value on the day. VEON Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 33.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.43% in past 5-day. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) showed a performance of -11.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.13 million shares which calculate 2.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.80. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.68% for stock’s current value.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating 166.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.12 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $1.99 billion and $2 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.50% while estimating it to be 7.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.60% during past 5 years.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.24% institutions for VEON Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at VEON for having 78.35 million shares of worth $143.38 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 47.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.48 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.28 million shares of worth $16.99 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.15 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.