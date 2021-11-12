Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Has Already Recovered 6.78%, But Another -236.44% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw 2.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.18 trading at $0.01 or 0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.62M. That closing price of TRVI’s stock is at a discount of -236.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.97 and is indicating a premium of 6.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 407.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days TRVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $1.18 price level, adding 4.84% to its value on the day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -51.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.28% in past 5-day. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) showed a performance of -9.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 85.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -577.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -577.97% for stock’s current value.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.40% in the current quarter and calculating 15.70% increase in the next quarter.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.74% institutions for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at TRVI for having 5.94 million shares of worth $16.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 29.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 4.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 24.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.08 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.48 million shares of worth $1.11 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.