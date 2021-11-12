The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $15.72?

In last trading session, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) saw 2.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.72 trading at $0.51 or 3.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.38B. That closing price of REAL’s stock is at a discount of -92.24% from its 52-week high price of $30.22 and is indicating a premium of 28.88% from its 52-week low price of $11.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.1 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The RealReal Inc. (REAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.35%, in the last five days REAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $15.72 price level, adding 8.02% to its value on the day. The RealReal Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.37% in past 5-day. The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) showed a performance of 32.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.6 million shares which calculate 5.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -122.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.58% for stock’s current value.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -22.00% in the current quarter and calculating 24.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $113.47 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $129.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $76.69 million and $84.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.00% while estimating it to be 53.00% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.60%.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.19% institutions for The RealReal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at REAL for having 11.1 million shares of worth $251.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 12.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.69 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $128.8 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.26 million shares of worth $80.75 million or 3.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $61.1 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.