The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Reduces -0.02% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) saw 4.08 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $59.46 trading at $0.52 or 0.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $20.70B. That most recent trading price of CG’s stock is at a discount of -1.23% from its 52-week high price of $60.19 and is indicating a premium of 54.17% from its 52-week low price of $27.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.12 in the current quarter.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.88%, in the last five days CG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $59.46 price level, adding 1.08% to its value on the day. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 87.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.02% in past 5-day. The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) showed a performance of 18.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $77.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -29.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.5% for stock’s current value.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.00% in the current quarter and calculating 70.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 81.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.11 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.05 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $629.7 million and $612.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 76.70% while estimating it to be 71.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -65.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.42%.

CG Dividends

The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.30% institutions for The Carlyle Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at CG for having 18.72 million shares of worth $869.97 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC, which was holding about 18.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $842.25 million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.21 million shares of worth $435.22 million or 2.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $319.58 million in the company or a holder of 1.90% of company’s stock.