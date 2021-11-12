Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Down -17.20% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.1892?

In last trading session, Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw 3.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at $0.02 or 2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.57M. That closing price of SRGA’s stock is at a discount of -259.34% from its 52-week high price of $3.27 and is indicating a premium of 3.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.81%, in the last five days SRGA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $0.91 price level, adding 19.11% to its value on the day. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.20% in past 5-day. Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) showed a performance of -12.42% in past 30-days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 59.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.28 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $25.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $27.93 million and $26.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.20% while estimating it to be -2.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.59% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SRGA Dividends

Surgalign Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 10 and August 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.14% institutions for Surgalign Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SRGA for having 6.4 million shares of worth $8.9 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.59 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.26 million shares of worth $6.47 million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.94 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.