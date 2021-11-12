SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Up 8.62% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.43?

In last trading session, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw 1.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.42 trading at $0.53 or 10.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.57M. That closing price of SPI’s stock is at a discount of -198.52% from its 52-week high price of $16.18 and is indicating a premium of 19.74% from its 52-week low price of $4.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 552.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.84%, in the last five days SPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $5.42 price level, adding 7.35% to its value on the day. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -31.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.62% in past 5-day. SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) showed a performance of 12.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -121.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -121.4% for stock’s current value.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 57.70% during past 5 years.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.22% institutions for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SPI for having 1.57 million shares of worth $10.49 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 6.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.04 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.56 million shares of worth $10.4 million or 6.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13746.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $91823.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.