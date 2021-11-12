Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Has Seen A Rose Of 278.05% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.61 trading at -$0.4 or -9.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $90.54M. That closing price of SALM’s stock is at a discount of -88.92% from its 52-week high price of $6.82 and is indicating a premium of 74.79% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.98%, in the last five days SALM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/09/21 when the stock touched $3.61 price level, adding 16.82% to its value on the day. Salem Media Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 247.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.28% in past 5-day. Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) showed a performance of 7.44% in past 30-days.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,700.00% in the current quarter and calculating -58.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $62.23 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.30% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

SALM Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.01% institutions for Salem Media Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Verdad Advisers, LP is the top institutional holder at SALM for having 0.69 million shares of worth $2.03 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 3.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 0.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.13 million.

On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.75 million or 1.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.