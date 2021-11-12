PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) At $21.59: So What?

In last trading session, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) saw 1.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.59 trading at -$3.21 or -12.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.07B. That closing price of PWSC’s stock is at a discount of -69.34% from its 52-week high price of $36.56 and is indicating a premium of 18.62% from its 52-week low price of $17.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 756.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.94%, in the last five days PWSC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $21.59 price level, adding 18.5% to its value on the day. PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.99% in past 5-day. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) showed a performance of -5.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.2 million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.06% for stock’s current value.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $142.86 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.70%.

PWSC Dividends

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.86% institutions for PowerSchool Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF is the top institutional holder at PWSC for having 0.35 million shares of worth $8.69 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Columbia Funds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund, which was holding about 0.34 million shares on Jul 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.31 million.