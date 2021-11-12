Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Has Recovered 204.91% To Date, But An Additional -59.08% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw 99.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.82 trading at $1.03 or 15.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.82M. That closing price of PPSI’s stock is at a discount of -59.08% from its 52-week high price of $12.44 and is indicating a premium of 69.31% from its 52-week low price of $2.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 49.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.17%, in the last five days PPSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $7.82 price level, adding 37.14% to its value on the day. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 107.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 138.41% in past 5-day. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) showed a performance of 139.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19420.0 shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2019. Company posted $23.48 million and $24.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.50% while estimating it to be 13.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 75.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.00%.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.88% institutions for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PPSI for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.71 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 54895.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.26 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.5 million or 1.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44120.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.