PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) Is Down -30.26% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) saw 2.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.06 or -4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $114.54M. That closing price of PED’s stock is at a discount of -157.35% from its 52-week high price of $3.50 and is indicating a premium of 31.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 5.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PEDEVCO Corp. (PED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.23%, in the last five days PED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/05/21 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 12.82% to its value on the day. PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares saw a change of -9.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.69% in past 5-day. PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) showed a performance of -30.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -414.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -414.71% for stock’s current value.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.50% during past 5 years.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 80.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.08% institutions for PEDEVCO Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PED for having 0.59 million shares of worth $0.94 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.68 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $0.73 million or 0.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.42 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.