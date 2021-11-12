PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Adds 0.83% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw 2.35 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.96 trading at $1.93 or 5.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.97B. That most recent trading price of PAGS’s stock is at a discount of -74.72% from its 52-week high price of $62.83 and is indicating a premium of 13.52% from its 52-week low price of $31.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.25 in the current quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.67%, in the last five days PAGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/12/21 when the stock touched $35.96 price level, adding 2.02% to its value on the day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -40.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.83% in past 5-day. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) showed a performance of -2.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $346.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $269.87 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $415.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1055.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -650.47% for stock’s current value.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.60% in the current quarter and calculating 29.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 46.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $503.4 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $573.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 102.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.33%.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.84% institutions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at PAGS for having 29.27 million shares of worth $1.64 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 14.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 18.44 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.03 billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 29.28 million shares of worth $1.64 billion or 14.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $857.69 million in the company or a holder of 7.61% of company’s stock.