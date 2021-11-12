Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Is Now 45.11% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw 2.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.60 trading at $1.09 or 6.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $557.04M. That closing price of NVTS’s stock is at a discount of -1.14% from its 52-week high price of $17.80 and is indicating a premium of 45.11% from its 52-week low price of $9.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 784.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.60%, in the last five days NVTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/11/21 when the stock touched $17.60 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of 61.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.18% in past 5-day. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) showed a performance of 66.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -25.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.64% for stock’s current value.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 124.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 124.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 124.56% institutions for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company.