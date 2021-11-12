MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Drops -41.21% In 2021; Is It Affordable At $5.75?

In last trading session, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $5.75 trading at -$0.1 or -1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.36B. That closing price of MLâ€™s stock is at a discount of -124.35% from its 52-week high price of $12.90 and is indicating a premium of 12.17% from its 52-week low price of $5.05. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 997.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.71%, in the last five days ML remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 11/08/21 when the stock touched $5.75 price level, adding 10.16% to its value on the day. MoneyLion Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -49.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.05% in past 5-day. MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) showed a performance of -2.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -108.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -73.91% for stockâ€™s current value.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)â€™s Major holders