Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Is 51.79% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw 2.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.49 trading at $1.02 or 6.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.37B. That closing price of YMM’s stock is at a discount of -38.27% from its 52-week high price of $22.80 and is indicating a premium of 51.79% from its 52-week low price of $7.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.59%, in the last five days YMM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/11/21 when the stock touched $16.49 price level, adding 3.34% to its value on the day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -23.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.15% in past 5-day. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) showed a performance of 11.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.91 million shares which calculate 5.08 days to cover the short interests.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $169.16 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $184.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.46% institutions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YMM for having 16.96 million shares of worth $345.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 16.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $328.53 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.5 million shares of worth $50.95 million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.29 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $46.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.